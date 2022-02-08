VIP AUDIO 2/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW surprise debut speculation, MJF-Punk, Lita-Becky, Jericho forgives Joe Rogan, Ronda’s bitterness bleeding onto TV appearances, Brandi-Lambert, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The C.M. Punk vs. MJF match on Dynamite last week.

The Brandi Rhodes-Dan Lambert debacle.

Tony Khan’s teaser for a surprise debut on Dynamite this week.

Ronda Rousey’s bitterness toward fans bleeding into her on-air character.

Lita’s segment with Becky Lynch, and Lita’s comments about Saudi Arabia in the past.

Doudrop’s shift in character indicating she might be in for a sustained push.

Nia Jax’s comments on choosing to not get vaccinated.

Chris Jericho forgiving Joe Rogan, and The Rock’s involvement in the controversy.

EC3’s new “Control Your Narrative” indy shows and the haunting video hyping it.

Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Psycho Clown in GCW?

X-Pac & Joey Janella vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers.

Will Ospreay vs. Oku at RevPro.

