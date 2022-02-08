News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW surprise debut speculation, MJF-Punk, Lita-Becky, Jericho forgives Joe Rogan, Ronda’s bitterness bleeding onto TV appearances, Brandi-Lambert, more (89 min.)

February 8, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new episode of the VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • The C.M. Punk vs. MJF match on Dynamite last week.
  • The Brandi Rhodes-Dan Lambert debacle.
  • Tony Khan’s teaser for a surprise debut on Dynamite this week.
  • Ronda Rousey’s bitterness toward fans bleeding into her on-air character.
  • Lita’s segment with Becky Lynch, and Lita’s comments about Saudi Arabia in the past.
  • Doudrop’s shift in character indicating she might be in for a sustained push.
  • Nia Jax’s comments on choosing to not get vaccinated.
  • Chris Jericho forgiving Joe Rogan, and The Rock’s involvement in the controversy.
  • EC3’s new “Control Your Narrative” indy shows and the haunting video hyping it.
  • Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Psycho Clown in GCW?
  • X-Pac & Joey Janella vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers.
  • Will Ospreay vs. Oku at RevPro.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*