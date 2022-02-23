HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 2/22: Ziggler and Ciampa deliver in main event while continuing championship story

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Bron Breakker kicked things off this week with a solid champion promo. It was simple in terms of the approach, but it worked to frame him as a fighting babyface, while respecting his opponents. He remains a standout act in the new 2.0 NXT environment.

-Dolph Ziggler fits well in this version of NXT and being used appropriately. Breakker vs Ziggler is on the horizon and works on multiple levels. One, being an opponent with a little credibility that Breakker can beat. Two, continuing to cultivate a crossover environment between main roster WWE and NXT 2.0.

-Grayson Waller and LA Knight delivered a good enough match, but clearly kept some leftover juice in the tank too. Knight and Waller have good chemistry and even though Waller won, the means in which he did line up a rematch sooner than later.

-Like Breakker as a babyface, Waller very much is at the front of the line when it comes to over NXT 2.0 heel talent.

-Both women’s Dusty Classic matches were serviceable, but lacked the intensity that the men’s tournament matches had. Top talent still has to wrestle, but it’s shaping up to be the Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade show. It’s not a bad way to go either. Those two against Toxic Attraction works and really is the most exciting thing that has happened to the women’s tag division in a long time.

-Wow. The Brooks Jensen and Joshua Briggs dating nonsense is nauseating. Just, why? It’s not funny, endearing, or worthwhile.

-It’s not hard to see Carmelo Hayes cutting a similar promo as he did this week on Raw or Smackdown very soon. The guy looks supremely comfortable out there and has made large strides throughout his entire game. Sky is the limit and a Pete Dunne match is a strong next step in that development.

-What the heck do you do with Cameron Grimes? The guys is talented and has range as a performer, but seemingly has hit his NXT ceiling. I say call em up and see what he can do. Vince McMahon may not get him right away, but he’s talented enough to adjust.

-I’m not sure Nikkita Lyons should be on television yet. The potential is there, but she’s very much a work in progress as she’s clearly thinking hard about what to do and when to do it. The results were an unpolished performance.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther is a can’t miss match next week as far as I’m concerned. I’m loving the simplistic, yet dramatic tone of their feud.

-A very good main event between Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler. Breakker felt like a star with the run-in and it did the job of setting up next week’s main event too. Good stuff.

