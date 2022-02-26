VIP AUDIO 2/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Roundtable w/Keller, McNeill, Guttman previewing the 2004 Royal Rumble, evaluating the possible elevation of Rhino and Holly in the midst of same old names on top all the time (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a “Current Events Roundtable” podcast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and James Guttman from Jan. 24, 2004. They previewed the 2004 Royal Rumble plus evaluated the possible elevation of Rhino and Bob Holly in the midst of same old names on top all the time, and more.

Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere.

