VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #706 (May 25, 2002): British Bulldog dies, WWF Judgment Day PPV Report & Roundtable, Jarrett Torch Talk on TNA launch and Russo, Keller on Brand Split Issues

SUMMARY of #706 cover-dated May 25, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on the death of “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith… Plus Torch Talk with Jerry Jarrett, pt. 2, with his preview of the upstart TNA promotion including Vince Russo’s role or lack of role, front office structure, booking philosophy, and more… Coverage of the WWE Judgment Day PPV including Keller’s match report with star ratings and Roundtable Reviews… Wade Keller’s BBL feature editorial on the early curve balls WWE dealt with shortly after the brand split… Plus Ringside Beat, reports on Raw and Smackdown, Ask the Torch, Wade Keller’s End Notes, Torch Newswire, 1992 Backtrack, and more…



