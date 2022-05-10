FREE PODCAST 5/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (5-8-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Heyman’s return, WWE’s flawed portrayal of heels, Laurinantis, live calls (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-8-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer emails focused primarily on Raw the previous night including the wisdom of advertising that John Cena would not appear in person in the arena, thoughts on Paul Heyman’s return, reaction to the four-way for the World Title, thoughts on PPV match order, Keller’s Outrage of the Week on Raw regarding the portrayal of top heels, thoughts on C.M. Punk suggesting a Twitter follower kill himself, what’s wrong with TNA’s Gut Check segments, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO