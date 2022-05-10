News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Kota Ibushi-NJPW controversy, WWE post-Roman & Brock, Owen Tournament bracket analysis, Cody, Lacey, Sunny, Nick Khan, more (103 min.)

May 10, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss:

  • The breaking Kota Ibushi-New Japan public controversy
  • Forbidden Door
  • AEW’s balance between chasing ratings and PPV buys
  • Owen Hart Foundation Tournament bracket analysis and predictions
  • Lacey Evans’ character and the possibility she’s actually a heel
  • Roman Reigns’s WWE future, latest interviews, and WWE roster post-Roman and Brock
  • WWE Earnings Call, the latest window into Nick Khan’s perspective on WWE growth
  • Raw thoughts including Theory vs. Cody, Asuka-Becky, A.J. Styles and Finn Balor, tag title unification situation
  • Sunny
  • NOAH booking
  • Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege
  • More

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*