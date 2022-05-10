VIP AUDIO 5/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Kota Ibushi-NJPW controversy, WWE post-Roman & Brock, Owen Tournament bracket analysis, Cody, Lacey, Sunny, Nick Khan, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss:
- The breaking Kota Ibushi-New Japan public controversy
- Forbidden Door
- AEW’s balance between chasing ratings and PPV buys
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament bracket analysis and predictions
- Lacey Evans’ character and the possibility she’s actually a heel
- Roman Reigns’s WWE future, latest interviews, and WWE roster post-Roman and Brock
- WWE Earnings Call, the latest window into Nick Khan’s perspective on WWE growth
- Raw thoughts including Theory vs. Cody, Asuka-Becky, A.J. Styles and Finn Balor, tag title unification situation
- Sunny
- NOAH booking
- Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege
- More
