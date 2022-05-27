VIP AUDIO 5/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Several questions about AEW quality declining, MJF-WWE, Texas Death Match rules, WWE’s most successful year creatively, Punk’s t-shirt, WM7 controversy (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Is it a good policy to let wrestlers express political views like AEW letting C.M. Punk wear a t-shirt expressing his views on abortion rights?

Have the lessons of WrestleMania 7 been forgotten regarding bringing real life into pro wrestling?

Any examples of naive fans who touted completely false things about pro wrestling and didn’t know any better?

Why does Tony Khan book matches where outcomes are so often predictable and why don’t wrestlers actually move up or down the card more based on wins and losses? Is having only four PPVs a year part of the cause?

What can be said to a fan who is now losing interest in AEW in addition to WWE, in part because of Hangman’s reign, how rapid-fire and overpacked TV shows are, and the lack of backstory with ROH and NJPW involvement?

How important is a champion of a wrestling promotion to fan opinion on that company at that time, and does Hangman Page check any of the valuable boxes a champion with high value must have?

Do viewers who watch days later get counted?

Why wouldn’t WWE be a better fit for MJF than AEW? Wouldn’t he benefit from having chance to be more of a crossovers star if he were in WWE?

Should AEW do more to make wrestlers crossover personalities like WWE does?

What is the most successful year for WWE creatively in history?

What’s the latest on Tessa Blanchard? Why does she still not have a job in a major company?

Thoughts on Tokyo Vice?

Should AEW go back to promoting their original stars instead of former NXT and ROH wrestlers?

Isn’t AEW getting the rules of a Texas Death Match wrong?

Is the Hangman-Punk storyline terrible so far? Why does Anna Jay have a title match at the PPV? Is AEW faltering in general?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO