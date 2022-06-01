Bryan Danielson reveals “sweet spot” for in-ring action to stay sharp

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson called himself a perfectionist in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated and articulated the kind of in-ring activity level he needs to continue performing are the highest level possible.

“I actually feel I’m at my best when I wrestle about 10 matches a month,” Danielson said. “When I do only a match a week, I see the difference. I’ll ask myself, ‘Why didn’t I do this?’ Or I’ll see something wasn’t as sharp as it used to be. I’m also lucky to wrestle once a week. That’s great for family life. But I’m a little bit of a perfectionist, so I’m not sure it’s great for wrestling technique. When I watch my stuff back and critique myself, I’m hard on myself and want to make sure everything is sharp.”

Bryan Danielson teamed with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz against The Jericho Appreciation Society on Sunday at Double or Nothing. Danielson lost the match in the end after Eddie Kingston and him got into a spat during the match.

Since joining AEW, Danielson has had memorable matches with Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley, Miro, Minoru Suzuki, and more.

