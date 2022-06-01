FREE PODCAST 5/31 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-29-17) “A segment that will go down as one of the biggest flops generations will be talking about” – Bliss-Bayley “This Is Your Life” segment (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the May 29, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discuss Monday Night Raw and the final hype for Extreme Rules including who seems to be in the lead to win the Fatal Five-way on Sunday, a reaction to the debacle that was “This Is Your Life, Bayley,” what’s going on with Enzo and Cass and whether Kurt Angle is headed toward another match in WWE (and who it shouldn’t be against), plus much more with live callers throughout.

Then in a bonus segment, that night’s VIP Wade Keller Hotline featuring Wade’s start to finish review of that night’s Raw including the latest Extreme Rules developments, the odd text message Corey Graves got regarding Kurt Angle, the latest in the Cass-Enzo storyline, the Bayley This Is Your Life debacle, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt, Goldust-Truth promos, and more.

