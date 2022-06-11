FREE PODCAST 6/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (6-20-12): Homicide interview talking TNA, road stories, Puerto Rico scene, LAX, his ROH return, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the June 20, 2012 episode with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, McNeill interviews with live callers former TNA wrestler/current ROH wrestler Homicide on his ROH return, wrestling for Extreme Rising next weekend, TNA departure, working in LAX with Hernandez and Shelly Martinez, Puerto Rican wrestling, current wrestling scene, road stories, and much more in a 60-minute interview. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the news of the day and break down the Live Events Center.

