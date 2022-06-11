VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #711 (June 30, 2002): WWF rehired Vince Russo, Torch Talk with Jerry Jarrett defending his pay to wrestlers over years, Lesnar wins King of Ring PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #711 cover-dated June 30, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on the WWF rehiring Vince Russo with an undefined role… Part seven of the “Torch Talk” with Jerry Jarrett where he defends his payroll formula that had been criticized over the years… In-depth King of the Ring PPV coverage including Keller’s report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax with poll results… Wade Keller’s BBL says Brock Lesnar’s King of the Ring win was wrong time, wrong method… Plus Torch Newswire, Ringside Beat, TV Reviews, End Notes, and more…



