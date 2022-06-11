VIP AUDIO 6/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Riddle vs. Sami with Reigns title shot at stake, Gunther challenges Ricochet for IC Title, Rousey vs. Shotzi, Drew vs. Sheamus, Lacey vs. Xia, Cody update, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, an impromptu Ronda Rouesy vs. Shotzi match, Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li, Ricochet defending his IC Title against Gunther, Riddle vs. Sami Zayn with big stips and Paul Heyman at ringside, a Cody Rhodes update, and more.

