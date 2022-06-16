SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite took a significant hit in average viewership over prior week.

This week an average of 761,000 viewers tuned into the program, a steep drop from last week’s 939,000. The show competed with game one of the Stanley Cup Finals. All key demo ratings dropped over prior week as well, though it was the number two ranked show on cable with adults 18-49. 761,000 is a five-week low for the show.

In the main event, The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Jurassic Express in a ladder match. The show also was built around a major face to face between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Other matches on the show included Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood, Miro vs. Ethan Page in the All-Atlantic Championship tournament, and more.

New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White, also appeared on the show and took out former AEW World Champion, Adam Page. White then declared he would not be defending his championship against Page or Adam Cole at the Forbidden Door PPV event on June 26.

Forbidden Door airs live from the United Center in Chicago. Announced matches include Moxley vs. Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm, and Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy.

