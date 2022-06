SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline, coverage of the Vince McMahon story including Stephanie McMahon stepping in, CNN coverage, WWE press release, Vince McMahon’s statement, Stephanie’s tweet, Smackdown plans, and more. Also AEW Dynamite minute by minute rating details.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO