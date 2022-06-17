SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, already loaded with the return of Roman Reigns, got even bigger on Friday morning when WWE announced that Vince McMahon would be appearing on the show amidst misconduct allegations, hush money payments, and him voluntarily stepping aside as CEO of the company. Stephanie McMahon was announced as interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Reports indicate that McMahon will appear “in character” on the show, but there has not been word surrounding what he will say or when he will appear on the program.

Lost in the shuffle of the McMahon news is the return of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns has been away from television in recent weeks, but will appear on the show and defend his championship against Riddle. This is the first televised title defense by Reigns since he won it at WrestleMania 38. This week on Monday Night Raw, a stipulation was added to the match. If Riddle loses he will not get another shot at the title as long as Reigns is the champion.

Other announced segments for WWE Smackdown this week are the revealing of Max Dupri’s first Maximum Male Model client and a Last Laugh Match between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

