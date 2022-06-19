FREE PODCAST 6/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Impact Slammiversary post-show with Darrin Lilly, including TNA nostalgia, title changes, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly to break down, match by match, the Impact Slammiversary event. They discuss the nostalgia presented on the show, surprising and not-so-surprising title changes, vintage stipulation matches, and more.

