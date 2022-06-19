VIP AUDIO 6/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 5 – Bam Bam Bigelow. Musgrave & Alan4L take an in-depth look at the career of one of the most identifiable wrestlers of the ‘90s (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the fifth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is the “Beast From the East” Bam Bam Bigelow, one of the most identifiable wrestling stars of his era. With his unforgettable look and amazing athleticism, Bam Bam was able to capture the attention of fans across the world. Trusted in big spots such as the WrestleMania XI main event with Lawrence Taylor, and with near unanimous praise from his peers for his in-ring work, Bigelow was clearly a natural pro wrestler. Alan and Dave talk the impact he had on their fandom, great memories, moments, and matches, and so much more in over 90 minutes of nostalgic chat. *Flame emoji* times three!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO