Lio Rush says that he is proud of the run he had in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, on the PWTorch YouTube channel, Rush talked in detail about his time in WWE and what the run there meant to him.

“I’m proud of that run,” Rush said of his time in WWE. “I think I did something pretty special with my time there. A lot of people that look up to me see it as inspiring in a lot of ways. It was a groundbreaking run. I know there are people out there that might not see it the same way, but I definitely feel like with everything I’ve accomplished that I’ve not fully opened the door, but cracked it for other people to fully open that door. I think I’ve contributed in a lot of positive ways.

“I accomplished a goal and dream of mine since I was little. Being able to win the cruiserweight title was on the bucket list for sure. I grew up watching Raw and Smackdown. I got to be on Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live. I definitely exceeded my expectations.”

Lio Rush signed with the WWE in August of 2017. He worked on 205 Live and also was Bobby Lashley’s manager on Monday Night Raw. Rush was released in April of 2020. Since leaving WWE he’s wrestled for various independent promotions as well as AEW.

