FREE PODCAST 6/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Southeast First Wrestling’s Uncharted Territory featuring Gresham vs. Newman, Suge D vs. Tangra, Price vs. Tipton, more (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are going off the map to cover Uncharted Territory from Southeast First Wrestling and IWTV, with an incredible 26-minute main event between Jonathan Gresham and Jaden Newman in a modern age grappling match, Suge D squaring off with Damyan Tangra, Alec Price facing Billy Tipton in an okay match with a puzzling angle, and much more. Then they get back on the map for VIP and head to New York City for GCW’s You Wouldn’t Understand, where they succeed in understanding a great match between Jon Moxley and Tony Deppen and an astounding display from 72-year-old Action Mike Jackson against Joey Janela.

