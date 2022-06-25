VIP AUDIO 6/25 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: In-depth look at Tony Khan’s media call ahead of Forbidden Door, G1 Climax 32 block thoughts, Wyatt, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican and Fann discussing Radican’s question to Tony Khan during the Forbidden Door PPV media call and his answer about AEW’s Wellness policy. Radican clears up the question he was intending to ask that Khan misunderstood on the call. They then discuss the other highlights of the media call, which included Khan talking about the process of booking the show with NJPW officials and dealing with multiple injuries on both sides while trying to complete a card for the PPV. They then give their thoughts on the G1 Climax 32 A, B, C, and D blocks that were announced by NJPW, as well as their thoughts on how the tournament will be formatted from night to night this year. The show closes with Radican and Fann discussing Bray Wyatt trademarking Wyatt 6.

