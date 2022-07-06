FREE PODCAST 7/5 – WKPWP Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-4-2017) Cena returns to SD, Usos-New Day rap battle with Wale, Battle Royal + Bonus Impact Post-show on Slammiversary (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (7-4-2017), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill fills in as guest host for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks for the WWE Smackdown Post-show. They incorporated live calls and emails as they discussed the main event battle royal for the United States Title shot, John Cena’s return to WWE television and interaction with the returning Rusev, Wale hosting the rap battle between The Usos and The New Day, and more. Pat & Greg also talk about upcoming WWE PPVs this month.

In a bonus show, PWTorch’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They began by discussing Slammiversary including whether booking a World Title rematch on this show was the right move. Then they broke down the show segment by segment, including looking at the announcing, the Super X Cup, and more. They also take calls on what Impact’s future could hold with Jarrett’s 3-5 year plan.

