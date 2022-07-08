FREE PODCAST 7/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #181 (7-2-92) of the PWTorch (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the twenty-sixth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing the death of Buddy Rogers, more SummerSlam ‘92 news, WCW’s Beach Blast and Clash of the Champions drawing record lows, tons of WWF and WCW notes, the final installment of Wade’s Torch Talk with Jim Ross, and much more.

