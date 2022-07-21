Tony Khan says The Briscoes are signed to ROH contracts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Briscoes are signed to official Ring of Honor contracts. Tony Khan confirmed that news during his ROH Death Before Dishonor media call. Khan says the agreements in place are long-term in nature.

Tony Khan says The Briscoes are signed to a long-term ROH contracts. #ROHDBD — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) July 21, 2022

This weekend at the Death Before Dishonor PPV event, The Briscoes will square off against FTR in a two out of three falls match for the ROH Tag Team Championship. The teams previously met at Supercard of Honor in April. FTR beat The Briscoes and have held the ROH Tag Titles ever since.

