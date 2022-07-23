FREE PODCAST 7/22 – Vince McMahon Retires & Smackdown Post-Show w/Keller & Chiari: On-site report, live callers talk Vince, Stephanie, Brock, Ronda, Drew, more (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Bleacher Report and Ring Rust Radio to discuss the massive news from earlier in the day of the retirement of Vince McMahon and WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and an on-site correspondent who attended in Boston. Wade and Mike analyze the Vince McMahon retirement most of the show with callers looking at a variety of angles. Wade shares his insights from his sources in the wrestling business including backstage reactions already. Also, the odd Brock Lesnar situation, Drew McIntyre-Sheamus hype, Ronda Rousey-Liv Morgan hype, the Adam Pearce-Sonya Deville saga, and so much more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow portion, Javier Machado joins to react to the Vince news and some talk about Smackdown along with more caller interaction and some thoughts at the end of about where Linda McMahon fits into this story, if at all.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO