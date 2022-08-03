FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari: Nakamura vs. Cena finish and Summerslam ramifications, Owens-Styles finish, Fashion Files, Naomi, MITB, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On the Smackdown Post-show from five years ago (7-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari of Ring Rust Radio as guest co-host to dissect and analyze the Aug. 1 episode of WWE Smackdown including the John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura outcome and its ramifications on Summerslam and beyond. Also, the A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens finish and big Summerslam development resulting. Plus other Smackdown topics including Fashion Files, Randy Orton, Naomi, MITB, Charlotte, Tag Division, and more.
