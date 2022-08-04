VIP AUDIO 8/3 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk 1919 French futurism, will certain wrestlers get their names back, United States Championship on Raw, more (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Travis are back doing VIP and it feels so good! They spend twenty minutes discussing 1919 French futurism, anachronism, and predicting the year 3022. Will certain wrestlers get their names back? Will Elias ever have “Sampson” as a last name again or are the terrible WWE naming conventions still alive and stupid as hell? Big time praise for the simple yet effective storytelling surrounding the United States Championship on Raw Monday. Rich recaps AEW Dynamite that he listened to like an old time radio show. Travis updates his book club challenge. Three weeks worth of mailbag to slog through.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO