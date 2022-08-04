VIP AUDIO 8/3 – East Coast Cast #588 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss promising start to the After Vince era, women’s divisions of WWE and AEW, Team Taz and Ricky Starks, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Three whole weeks into the A.V. (After Vince) era, the excitement levels are way up. Travis has watched more live wrestling the past two weeks than he has in two years. The booking and psychology of matches and promos are looking very promising. The United States championship is now poised to be a respected, money-drawing title again. The women of “Control” (Bayley, Dakota, Iyo) look to dominate the women’s division of WWE. Over in AEW, Team Taz looks to be done with Ricky Starks who has been breaking out as a serious babyface contender the past month. Trav asks about the women’s division in AEW. Live calls, emails, and more.

