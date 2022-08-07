VIP AUDIO 8/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago WWE Raw Review (8-2-2004): Powell’s rundown of Orton & Flair & Batista vs. Edge & Jericho & Benoit 20 minute main, plus Eugene, Coach hosts Divas Search, more (15 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell’s review of the August 2, 2004 episode of WWE Raw including Randy Orton & Ric Flair & Batista vs. Edge & Chris Jericho & Chris Benoit in a 20 minute main event, plus Eugene, William Regal, Rosie, Tomko, Coach hosts the latest Divas Search contest, and more with a focus on hyping Summerslam ’04. There’s also a point near the end where Jason says “Hunter did what was best for business.” Was that the birth of a catch-phrase? Can we blame Powell?

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO