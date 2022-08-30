WWE Raw ratings and viewership rise again

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 2.1 million viewers on average across the three hour broadcast. That is an increase over last week’s strong number. The second hour of the show drew the highest viewership at 2.22 million.

In the key demos, Raw also saw increase. The show drew a 0.59 with adults 18-49, an increase over the 0.55 rating in the prior week. The male 18-49 and male 18-34 demo ratings increased over prior week as well.

Raw was headlined by the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah defeated Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai to win the vacated titles left by Sasha Banks & Bayley after they walked out of the company.

The show also featured the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Angle was involved in an in-ring segment with Alpha Academy, which led to a match between AA and The Street Profits. The Street Profits were victorious and then drank milk with Angle. Angle was also featured in a backstage segment with Edge.

Other matches and segments on the show this week was a tag match between The Judgement Day and the team of A.J. Styles & Dolph Ziggler, a final interview segment between Riddle and Seth Rollins ahead of Clash at the Castle, and Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 8/29: Riddle and Rollins give their feud significant momentum