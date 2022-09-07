Becky Lynch talks potential WWE return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch says that she’s part Wolverine because her shoulder injury is heeling faster than anticipated.

In an interview on the Out of Character podcast, Lynch talked specifically about the injury and addressed how her recovery is going.

“The injury happened in the first two minutes, or the first three minutes or something,” Lynch said regarding when the injury happened during her match with Bianca Belair at Summerslam. “And then I was like, ‘Maybe I dislocated it, maybe it will click back into place.’ And then by the end of the match I was like, ‘I’m out. I’m out. I’m gonna be out for a little while.’

“You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it’s recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don’t test me.”

Lynch lost to Belair at WWE Summerslam, but shook her hand after the match and stood with her against the new faction of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Becky Lynch was a part of the first ever women’s WrestleMania main event. She’s a former, WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion.

