FREE PODCAST 9/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Wells: Solo Sikoa debuts against McIntyre in main event, Rousey earns title match, Clash fallout, live callers, emails (150 min.)

September 10, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from the PWT Talks NXT podcast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They start with Wade’s rant about the lame copout finish to the main event between Drew McIntyre and Solo Sikoa with the even lamer black and white effect that kicked in. Then discussion about the rest of the show with live callers and emails including Ronda Rousey, MMM, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, Butch, and much more.

