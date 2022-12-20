News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-18-2004) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Triple H’s Off the Record interview, Heyman ousted from Smackdown writing team (20 min.)

December 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to The Real Deal with Pat McNeill featuring the Hot Five Stories of the Week including a preview of TNA PPV, the Paul Heyman ousting from the writing team, Triple H’s Off the Record interview, and more. Also, the Indy Show line-up of the week, the Real Deal Question of the Week, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

