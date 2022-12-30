VIP AUDIO 12/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-23-2004): Is RVD a main event act? Why is Vince McMahon pushing so many Divas at once? Why was the Triple H-Rock real life rivalry heating up? More (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 23, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The Triple H-Rock rivalry heating up this week

The RVD debate this month at PWTorch.com regarding whether he’s a main event level wrestler.

Reaction to Vince McMahon’s comments in the media this week.

Why McMahon may be pushing so many new “WWE Divas” at once.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

