VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reflecting on Don West’s announcing, Dragon Lee signing with WWE, AEW Dynamite review including Samoa Joe-Wardlow (39 min.)

December 31, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reflecting on Don West’s announcing
  • Reaction to Dragon Lee signing with WWE and comparing him to Sin Cara
  • AEW Dynamite review including Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow and Elite vs. Death Triangle

