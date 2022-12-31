VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reflecting on Don West’s announcing, Dragon Lee signing with WWE, AEW Dynamite review including Samoa Joe-Wardlow (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reflecting on Don West’s announcing
- Reaction to Dragon Lee signing with WWE and comparing him to Sin Cara
- AEW Dynamite review including Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow and Elite vs. Death Triangle
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply