FREE PODCAST 1/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview NWA’s Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Psycho Boy Fodder), review Prestige Wrestling Vendetta, more (101 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview Angelina Love and Psycho Boy Fodder, aka Psycho Love, ahead of their match on the first live NWA POWERR. They talk about influences, goals, how they came up with the idea for the team, what they like about the NWA, and more. Chris and Justin also review Prestige Wrestling’s Any Given Saturday, a show with some above average wrestling and some below average finishes, including a main event of Athena vs. Miyu Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Title, Kevin Blackwood vs. Mao, Jacob Fatu vs. Evil Uno, and more, plus discussion of Legos as the centerpiece of a hardcore match and what makes a Dusty finish. They also talk about MLW’s new TV show. For VIP listeners, they talk about Ricky Morton vs. Tony Deppen, a very fun match from GCW, and Anthony Henry vs. Adam Priest in a totally insane, no rope, anything goes match from Action Wrestling.

