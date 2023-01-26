VIP AUDIO 1/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Royal Rumble preview & predictions, New Jericho book review, Bloodline segments, Raw 30, Okada shoot-style angle, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Todd’s favorite angle of the week – Okada at the New Japan/Noah show.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the Bloodline’s key segments, the use of WWE Legends at Raw 30, the scratching of the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match, and more.

WWE Royal Rumble preview and predictions

Review of NXT on USA including why it’s the current weekly show with the least solid identity.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal match, the MJF and Bryan Danielson angle and promos, and more.

Review of UFC 283.

A review of the latest Chris Jericho book featuring lots of his lists.

