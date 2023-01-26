VIP AUDIO 1/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ranking all AEW and WWE belts, Powerslap review, the search for the next Rey Mysterio, all-time tag team matches, Sami’s post-Bloodline prospects, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A look at the 20-plus year search for “the next Rey Mysterio.”

Thoughts on their respective NFL teams – the Commanders and Vikings.

Is enthusiasm for WWE product lower since Vince McMahon seized control again? And is AEW a big winner since Vince has changed people’s perception of WWE again?

Is the NWO a better comparison to The Bloodline than the Four Horsemen?

Did Tony Khan really have buyout talks with C.M. Punk and can’t everyone get in a room and hash this out?

Is it unfair to criticize AEW Rampage for featuring the big women’s tag match?

Isn’t the biggest problem in WWE not planted fans or cordoned off concourses but cartoonish one-dimension wrestling characters?

How can Karrion Kross eliminate Rey Mysterio and 29 other men in the Rumble?

Is WWE in a predicament regarding Sami Zayn eventually breaking from The Bloodline?

Ranking the order of all titles in AEW and WWE in order of least to most prestigious.

Favorite initial series of tag team matches? Current WWE tag team matches to look forward to?

What’s the state of tag team wrestling in Japan?

Does AEW have any current tag team feuds that will be talked about decades from now?

Has FTR engaged in what will stand the test of time as a classic series?

Which secondary title is being booked better between the U.S. Title and TNT Title?

Would this be the right year to “make someone” with a win in the Women’s Rumble?

Are swans and cows dangerous to humans?

Does Tony Khan have it in for Bryan Danielson given the gauntlet he’s having to go through to earn a title shot?

Thoughts on the Poweslap show on TBS with Dana White?

Are fans overreacting to the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match on Raw 30 being cancelled?

How about Beth Phoenix eliminating Rhea Ripley from the Royal Rumble this year?

As hot an act as Sami Zayn is, can he keep that momentum separate from the Bloodline storyline?

