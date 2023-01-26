VIP AUDIO 1/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ranking all AEW and WWE belts, Powerslap review, the search for the next Rey Mysterio, all-time tag team matches, Sami’s post-Bloodline prospects, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A look at the 20-plus year search for “the next Rey Mysterio.”
- Thoughts on their respective NFL teams – the Commanders and Vikings.
- Is enthusiasm for WWE product lower since Vince McMahon seized control again? And is AEW a big winner since Vince has changed people’s perception of WWE again?
- Is the NWO a better comparison to The Bloodline than the Four Horsemen?
- Did Tony Khan really have buyout talks with C.M. Punk and can’t everyone get in a room and hash this out?
- Is it unfair to criticize AEW Rampage for featuring the big women’s tag match?
- Isn’t the biggest problem in WWE not planted fans or cordoned off concourses but cartoonish one-dimension wrestling characters?
- How can Karrion Kross eliminate Rey Mysterio and 29 other men in the Rumble?
- Is WWE in a predicament regarding Sami Zayn eventually breaking from The Bloodline?
- Ranking the order of all titles in AEW and WWE in order of least to most prestigious.
- Favorite initial series of tag team matches? Current WWE tag team matches to look forward to?
- What’s the state of tag team wrestling in Japan?
- Does AEW have any current tag team feuds that will be talked about decades from now?
- Has FTR engaged in what will stand the test of time as a classic series?
- Which secondary title is being booked better between the U.S. Title and TNT Title?
- Would this be the right year to “make someone” with a win in the Women’s Rumble?
- Are swans and cows dangerous to humans?
- Does Tony Khan have it in for Bryan Danielson given the gauntlet he’s having to go through to earn a title shot?
- Thoughts on the Poweslap show on TBS with Dana White?
- Are fans overreacting to the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match on Raw 30 being cancelled?
- How about Beth Phoenix eliminating Rhea Ripley from the Royal Rumble this year?
- As hot an act as Sami Zayn is, can he keep that momentum separate from the Bloodline storyline?
