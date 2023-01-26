FREE PODCAST 1/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay: Raw 25th Anniversary episode with Austin-McMahon segment, on-site correspondent, mailbag (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (1-23-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay to discuss the 25th Anniversary Edition of Monday Night Raw including their initial reaction to the show. Then on-site correspondents from Manhattan Center and Barclays detail what happened off-air in detail. And finally, they read and respond to email rants and questions.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they read Mailbag questions pertaining to Raw 25 including several rants about the show. They also break down what they liked about Steve Austin and Vince McMahon’s segment, did this show work getting people excited about the Rumble, and much more.

