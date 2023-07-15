VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #767 (July 19, 2003): Foley tells Keller whether he regrets HIAC bumps & his ideas for industry, lack of attention to detail hurting Kane, Mitchell column, G.M. history

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #767 cover-dated July 19, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on WWE’s lack of attention to detail regarding the Kane transformation storyline… The WWF Newswire includes Bret Hart commenting on the Montreal Screwjob… TNA Newswire details the rise of Scott D’Amore as a backstage influence in TNA… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” headlines: The wrestling industry could use a hero, but Piper isn’t it… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” examines how wrestling promotions play with fire when they interact with fans in new ways… Part five of the Mick Foley “Torch Talk” includes a discussion of Hell in the Cell’s bumps and what he’d change to inject some new life into pro wrestling… Bruce Mitchell’s “Memo” looks at Jim Cornette’s OVW booking… James Guttman’s column debuts with a look at General Manager moments – good and bad – over the course of one year… Plus the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Wade Keller’s End Notes, Raw & Smackdown Reports, and more…

