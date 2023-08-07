News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/7 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Emergence show starting to take shape, who shined most in Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. The Coven match, more (45 min.)

August 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss last week’s Impact Wrestling TV show, which includes the Emergence show starting to take shape, who shined the most in the Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. The Coven match, and loose ends being tied up in the Eric Young vs. Design storyline. Plus, matches for upcoming shows have been announced.

