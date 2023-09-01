VIP AUDIO 8/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Previews of All Out and Payback, did Tony Khan come through with All Out line-up, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, UFC, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A broad look at the quality of the All Out line-up
- Thoughts on AEW adding an October PPV
- In-depth review of AEW Dynamite
- Thoughts on AEW Rampage and Collision
- A review of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw
- A preview of WWE Payback
- A review of NXT
- A review UFC Fight Night and look ahead
