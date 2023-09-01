News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Previews of All Out and Payback, did Tony Khan come through with All Out line-up, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, UFC, more (100 min.)

September 1, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A broad look at the quality of the All Out line-up
  • Thoughts on AEW adding an October PPV
  • In-depth review of AEW Dynamite
  • Thoughts on AEW Rampage and Collision
  • A review of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw
  • A preview of WWE Payback
  • A review of NXT
  • A review UFC Fight Night and look ahead

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022