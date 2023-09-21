VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Review of Netflix “Wrestlers” series, could Punk show up on WWE TV with AEW replica belt, Jay White being overlooked, Grand Slam attendance drop, ROH Six-Man Titles, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

A review of the new Netflix series “Wrestlers.”

Should AEW have a world champion who doesn’t seem so traditional and like someone who might be a champion in WWE?

Could Rhea Ripley turn babyface and stay with Dominik Mysterio who remained in a heel role?

Dana Warrior being released

What would the legal ramifications be if C.M. Punk showed up on WWE TV with a replica AEW belt with an “X” painted on it?

Has there been an age limit in pro wrestling when it comes to holding a title and would that be a good approach to take today?

Have Kevin Kelly and Eddie Kingston benefited from the “Everything is Better in Japan” syndrome?

Is Jay White being overlooked as a possible centerpiece act to fill the gap left by C.M. Punk?

Isn’t it good for Punk to spark some speculation about him going to WWE with his “two months” comment?

Did Jade Cargill’s signing with WWE just show that WWE is all about recruiting people who want to be movie stars more than pro wrestlers?

What can AEW specifically do to correct course and improve their trajectory on the business-side by presenting itself as a true alternative to WWE?

Didn’t the tight crowd shots in Arthur Ashe Stadium compared to the wide shots of the huge crowd two years ago highlight how AEW has regressed and could the visual decline affect the perception of the company?

Should WWE and USA have chosen different wrestlers to list as the stars of Smackdown in their press release?

Does Smackdown moving to USA Network show Fox was never happy with Smackdown’s performance?

Why are The Elite going after the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles when they should be focused on the AEW Trios Titles?

Is it more likely AEW has more or fewer titles next year?

