VIP AUDIO 1/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-3-2006) – The Real Deal: TNA-ROH crossover, Dancing with the Stars, Mailbag on Royal Rumble, what’s in Pat’s wallet, more (31 min.)

The Hot Five Stories including the escalating battle between Impact Zone fans and TNA booking, Mark Henry’s return to Smackdown, more examples of storyline crossover between TNA and Ring of Honor, and Sunday’s big Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Also, all the latest wrestling news, including another former WCW employee turning up on “Dancing with the Stars” to battle Stacy Keibler, who’s gone from the TNA roster, and who showed up in Tokyo with Brock Lesnar.

The Indy Lineup of the Week with TNA and ROH talent in Ohio.

A new Question of the Week about the Royal Rumble

Listener Mail on “What’s in Pat’s wallet?”

