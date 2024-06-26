News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/25 – The Fix Flashback (6-14-2017): Can Omega be a star in WWE, McGregor-Mayweather scheduled, is New Japan a threat to WWE, Cody, Mauro, more (91 min.)

June 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 14, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • Reaction to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather
  • New Japan Dominion review including comparing this Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega to their first match
  • Reaction to the NJPW L.A. line-ups including Cody Rhodes and Billy Gunn in top matches.
  • Is New Japan a threat to WWE, can Omega be a star in WWE, and what is New Japan’s U.S. strategy.
  • A review of the top items coming out of Smackdown and Raw this week, a full preview of Money in the Bank

MAILBAG

  • The origins and politics backstage of the Goldust character
  • The mishandling of Bayley and Shinsuke Nakamura
  • The push of Jeff Jarrett under Vince Russo in WCW
  • Will there be a Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar rematch?

MMA TOPICS

  • Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg signing with Bellator.
  • A review of UFC Fight Night from New Zealand
  • A look ahead to a sleeper of a line-up UFC Fight Pass event this weekend.

