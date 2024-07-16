VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (7-12-2017): Aries-WWE break-up, Cena and Styles, McGregor-Mayweather press conference, UFC Hall of Fame in-person perspective, Summerslam speculation (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 12, 2017 episode covering these topics:
PRO WRESTLING TOPICS…
- Reaction to the Austin Aries-WWE break-up
- The U.S. Title change
- Great Balls of Fire
- Raw happenings
- John Cena and A.J. Styles
- Some Summerslam speculation.
MMA TOPICS…
- Gegard Mousasi’s Bellator jump
- Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather press conference
- The TUF Finale
- Dishwasher Challenge
- UFC 213 review,
- UFC Hall of Fame in-person perspective
- Don Frye’s HOF speech
- UFC and Bellator Weekend Preview.
PLUS…
- Telling off a telemarketer, Best Ears, and Big Pretty.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.