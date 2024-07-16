News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (7-12-2017): Aries-WWE break-up, Cena and Styles, McGregor-Mayweather press conference, UFC Hall of Fame in-person perspective, Summerslam speculation (125 min.)

July 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 12, 2017 episode covering these topics:

PRO WRESTLING TOPICS…

  • Reaction to the Austin Aries-WWE break-up
  • The U.S. Title change
  • Great Balls of Fire
  • Raw happenings
  • John Cena and A.J. Styles
  • Some Summerslam speculation.

MMA TOPICS…

  • Gegard Mousasi’s Bellator jump
  • Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather press conference
  • The TUF Finale
  • Dishwasher Challenge
  • UFC 213 review,
  • UFC Hall of Fame in-person perspective
  • Don Frye’s HOF speech
  • UFC and Bellator Weekend Preview.

PLUS…

  • Telling off a telemarketer, Best Ears, and Big Pretty.

