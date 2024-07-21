VIP AUDIO 7/21 – Greg Parks Outloud! Reviewing Jon Finkel’s “Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage” book (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s edition features a full review of Jon Finkel’s Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage book including what worked, what didn’t, what was left out, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO