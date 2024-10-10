VIP AUDIO 10/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-8-2006): Reaction to TNA announcing it had signed Kurt Angle, prime time announcement, No Surrender PPV Roundtable review (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE’s No Mercy PPV Roundtable from October 8, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill to review the event which included King Booker vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Batista vs. David Finlay, Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero, Mr. Kennedy vs. Undertaker, plus MVP, William Regal, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

