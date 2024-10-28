WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 28, 2024

Where: Hershey, Pa. at Giant Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,399 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,152. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day vs. War Raiders – World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Final

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

Dominik Mysterio vs. a former world champion

