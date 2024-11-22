VIP AUDIO 11/22 – WKH – News Update: Tony Khan’s media Q&A highlights with analysis, Dynamite vs. NXT ratings update, Saraya, Trent Seven, Shane Douglas, Gilbert, Tommy Rich, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- A preview of tonight’s WWE Smackdown
- Ratings this week for AEW Dynamite and NXT with comparisons between viewership and ratings this year compared to prior two years.
- Tony Khan’s media Q&A highlights with analysis
- Plus news items on Saraya, Trent Seven, Shane Douglas, Gilbert, Tommy Rich, and more.
