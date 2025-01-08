VIP AUDIO 1/8 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (11-1-2017): WWF-World Class, Booker T, Verne-Vince comparisons, Supplemental Draft, Bigelow, Nexus, Cabrera, Yokozuna, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the November 1, 2017 Mailbag Episode of The Fix on WWF-World Class, Booker T, Verne Gagne-Vince McMahon comparisons, Supplemental Draft, Bam Bam Bigelow, Nexus revisited, Carlos Cabrera, Vince’s commitment to women’s wrestling, Yokozuna, Mordecai, and newsletters on magazine racks.

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO